Multi-alarm fire tears through stores in East Harlem

The fire appears to have started in the Exodus Transitional Community Center on Third Avenue. Shirleen Allicot reports.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire burned through several stores in East Harlem early Monday.

The fire appears to have started in the Exodus Transitional Community Center on Third Avenue just before 12:45 a.m.

It may have also spread to a furniture store.

The flames grew to a fourth alarm before firefighters were able to get the fire under control, about three hours later.

Two people, a civilian and a firefighter, were treated for minor injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

