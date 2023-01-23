Multi-alarm fire tears through stores in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire burned through several stores in East Harlem early Monday.
The fire appears to have started in the Exodus Transitional Community Center on Third Avenue just before 12:45 a.m.
It may have also spread to a furniture store.
The flames grew to a fourth alarm before firefighters were able to get the fire under control, about three hours later.
Two people, a civilian and a firefighter, were treated for minor injuries.
The cause is under investigation.
