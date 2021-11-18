Man fatally shot in head at East Harlem playground

The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot outside the Wagner Houses on 1st Avenue.
Video from Citizen App shows police searching the scene.
The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made and there is no description of the gunman.
The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.
READ MORE | VIDEO: Gunman shoots 2 men brawling with group in Bedford-Stuyvesant street
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube