Man fatally shot in head at East Harlem playground

By Eyewitness News
Man fatally shot in head at playground in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a killer after a man was shot in the head on a playground in East Harlem.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was shot outside the Wagner Houses on 1st Avenue.


Video from Citizen App shows police searching the scene.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



No arrests have been made and there is no description of the gunman.


The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

