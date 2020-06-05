East Harlem rape victim dies from her injuries

By Eyewitness News
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- The 64-year-old woman viciously attacked and raped in East Harlem has died.

38-year-old Frankie Harris has been arraigned on attempted murder, rape, strangulation and sex abuse charges. But now those charges are likely to be changed now that the incident has been deemed a homicide.

Authorities say Harris, of Bushwick, will undergo a psychiatric evaluation following his arrest on last month.

NYPD investigators say he attacked a 64-year old woman on May 18 in East Harlem, putting her in a chokehold before raping her. She had been in a medically induced coma before dying from her injuries on May 27.

