Teen, 25-year-old man killed in East Harlem shooting; gunman at large

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the gunman who fatally shot a teen and a man in East Harlem.

Gunfire erupted near East 128th Street and Lexington Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say Ashley Ballard, 18, was shot in the back. She was taken to Harlem Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Harry Mendoza, 25, was shot in the head and was also pronounced dead. The victims died two hours apart.

"I heard two people got shot. I want my community to realize we can make it, have love in our community. We don't need more shootings we don't need more crime we need mental health. We need a lot of mental health counselors to help us deal with our frustrations in our community that's what this is about," said Harlem resident David Grant.

Residents nearby say they didn't hear a loud argument or confrontation occur before the shooting. They only recall the loud gunshots.

"Looking out the window on the phone with my friend, I heard 4 to 5 shots and I yelled somebody's shooting. I didn't see no cops, didn't see nobody running and that's when I heard the sirens and stuff," one witness said.

Police are still searching for the shooter. They are also working to determine if the victims knew each other, and if the shooting was targeted.

