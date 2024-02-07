2 officers shot in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania; massive fire destroys home

EAST LANSDOWNE, Penn. -- Two police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon when they responded to reports of a shooting at a home near Philadelphia.

District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said officers were responding to a report of an 11-year-old shot in East Lansdowne, Penn., but at this point, it's not clear if a child was actually shot.

As soon as officers arrived at the scene at about 3:45 p.m., a person started shooting at them, Stollsteimer said.

Two officers were both shot once and the suspect retreated into the home. One was shot in the arm and the other in the leg, and they were in stable condition, said Margie McAboy, director of policy and public engagement for the Delaware County District Attorney's Office.

Stollsteimer said officers with the Upper Darby Police Department were able to drag the officers to safety.

"It was because of the Upper Darby Police Department who also responded to that call that these officers are alive today. They were dragged out of danger by Upper Darby police officers," said Stollsteimer.

Chopper video showed one officer being carried away from the scene and being put in an ambulance. A SWAT vehicle was also seen breaking down a wall of the home.

One of the injured officers is with the Lansdowne Police Department and the other is with the East Lansdowne Police Department. They have not been identified, but Stollsteimer said they have been with their departments for two decades.

A man who lives nearby described the frightening scene.

"There was rapid gunfire. I was just sitting on the couch, then I heard, 'Pop! Pop! Pop!' (I) peaked out to see, then literally 10 seconds later cops were coming out from everywhere in every direction yelling, 'Active shooter! Close your door,'" he said.

"I heard a lot of gunshots as I just came from the store and then I smelled the smoke about 10 minutes later. And I just seen cops come everywhere, running in their vests and everything," said one resident. "I heard (them) yelling 'active shooter, get in the house, barricade, don't come out,'" the neighbor said.

Another neighbor said SWAT team members helped him safely evacuate from his home.

Stollsteimer said a person inside the home started a fire about 15 minutes after officers arrived.

The fire was initially raging out of control as a number of firefighters and other first responders were staging down the street, but they were not allowed closer to the blaze out of concern for their safety.

The blaze raged on for hours as crews worked to get it under control.

Both police officers were alert and talking at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, officials said.

"Everybody in Delaware County should be praying for these two officers who ran towards fire when everybody else can run away from it," Stollsteimer said.

A massive plume of smoke from the burning home could be seen across the community. The smoke was so intense it was picked up on StormTracker 6 radar.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the shooter or if anyone else was inside the home.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.