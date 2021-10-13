East New York Farms works to address food justice in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- East New York Farms is located in Brooklyn and its goal is to grow nutritious food sustainably."We want to contribute to people's wellbeing by growing food that's healthy, making it available at a really reasonable price, giving people the tools they need to grow their own food," Youth Farm Manager Jeremy Teperman said.Their aim through this farm is to address food justice."A lot of gardeners and a lot of community members feel really connected to the farm. When they come to the market they are like this is from my neighborhood," Youth Program Coordinator Tiana Rainford said.ABC's equity report highlighted the issue of food inequity.The report found that a number of food deserts, locations that have limited access to affordable and nutritious food, exist in theNew York area."You also have stores like Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and UnionMarket and other fancy where you can source really healthy ingredients, but at a premium," Teperman said.East New York Farms actually meets with neighbors to figure out what types of produce they would like.Interns from local schools provide needed help for the farm and it gives them a much-needed getaway."Some youth use it as therapy. They take the time to walk through the farm, it's a different feeling. It's a different vibe for them," Rainford said.Participants say there's a different sense of pride that goes into physically seeing the work of their own hands.There's also a spot for neighbors to grow their own produce at the farm."It feels like I'm giving back to something that gives so much to me," Rainford said.East New York Farms is always looking for volunteers, if you're interested, you can find more information at the farm's website.----------