Person pulled out of East River on Randall's Island: FDNY

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A person was pulled from the East River off Randall's Island Wednesday evening.

According to the FDNY, the person was removed from the water near the FDNY Fire Academy on Randall's Island.

First responders were called to the scene for reports of a drowning.

The patient was then transported to Harlem Hospital.

The condition of the patient is not known at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

