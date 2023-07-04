  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Person pulled out of East River on Randall's Island: FDNY

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, July 4, 2023 2:18AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A person was pulled from the East River off Randall's Island Wednesday evening.

According to the FDNY, the person was removed from the water near the FDNY Fire Academy on Randall's Island.

First responders were called to the scene for reports of a drowning.

The patient was then transported to Harlem Hospital.

The condition of the patient is not known at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Charges dropped against man in deadly stabbing of homeless man on subway

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW