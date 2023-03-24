Man threatens brother, NYPD with gun in East Village; officers open fire: Police

The shooting took place in front of 330 East 4th Street in the East Village around 7:50 p.m. Janice Yu reports.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man in the East Village threatened his brother with a gun before pointing his weapon at NYPD officers, authorities said.

Officials say they arrived at the scene on East 4th Street at around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, after they had been canvassing the area on reports of an armed suspect.

The 20-year-old suspect pointed his gun at police and the officers fired at him, authorities said.

Police say this suspect has a long criminal history and is believed to be a member of a local gang.

Investigators are looking into whether or not the man fired shots back at officers.

Officials say officers were taken to a local hospital, but no one was seriously hurt in the shooting. The suspect was taken into custody.

This is the second night in a row police have fired their gun while responding to a call.

Police say a man fired at them while they were responding to an attempted robbery in Marble Hill. At least one of the officers fired back, but no one was hurt.

