Facebook and Instagram to honor high school class of 2020 with live-stream event

Many students graduating from high school in 2020 may not have a traditional ceremony, but at least they will have a really unique one!

Facebook and Instagram plan to honor America's class of 2020 with a live-stream event next month.

Oprah Winfrey is scheduled to give the commencement speech.

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus will perform, and there will be celebrity appearances by Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner and Simone Biles.

According to Facebook, the ceremony will give shout-outs to individual high schools in the U.S.

The platforms will soon roll out graduation-themed stickers, filters and effects, along with ways families and friends can host private virtual celebrations using the new Facebook Rooms feature.

The event will be live-streamed on Friday, May 15, starting at 11 a.m Pacific time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
