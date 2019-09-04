Education

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy announces expansion of pre-K to dozens of districts

By Eyewitness News
TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy has announced the expansion of pre-k programs to 28 additional districts in New Jersey.

This means more than 1,400 more students will have access to high quality early childhood education starting October 1.

Murphy said educating 3 and 4-year-olds will give them a strong start in academics and a desire to learn.

He included an additional $20 million for preschool education aid in the state's 2020 fiscal year budget.

Murphy's education plan includes expanding pre-K to every child in the state and offering two years of free community college.

----------
