NJ Gov. Phil Murphy announces expansion of pre-K to dozens of districts

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Governor Phil Murphy has announced the expansion of pre-k programs to 28 additional districts in New Jersey.
This means more than 1,400 more students will have access to high quality early childhood education starting October 1.
Murphy said educating 3 and 4-year-olds will give them a strong start in academics and a desire to learn.
He included an additional $20 million for preschool education aid in the state's 2020 fiscal year budget.
Murphy's education plan includes expanding pre-K to every child in the state and offering two years of free community college.
