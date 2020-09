Reopen NYC: New York City Department of Education releases calendar for upcoming school year

EMBED >More News Videos Hundreds of teachers across New York State who may not have retired this year are bowing out amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to retirement data obtained by 7 On Your Side.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Education released its calendar for the upcoming school year. The calendar includes the delayed start date of September 21.Students can also expect to get all of their usual holidays off.However, the one big difference on the calendar shows all students will have to attend class remotely on Election Day -- that's typically a holiday for students and staff since schools are used as polling sites.It took longer than normal to put out the calendar due to all the changes because of the pandemic.