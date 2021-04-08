New York City Schools replaces 2-case rule with 4-cases in a week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10469727" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Some neighbors have compared the shrieking sound coming off the building at 347 Henry Street in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, to nails on a chalkboard.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced NYC Public Schools' replacement plan for the two-case rule.It's a multi-part plan that takes into account the number of cases and where the spread of COVID happened.One confirmed case in a classroom means that classroom goes virtual.Two or three cases in a week at a school means that there will be increased testing. It will double to 40%.The threshold for 10-day school closures includes:- 4 or more cases in a week- In different classrooms- Traced to known exposure in schoolMore than 65,000 DOE employees have now been vaccinated in NYC.United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said in a statement in part, "This change will mean that while many classrooms will continue to close, the number of overall schools closed will decline, a repeated request of both teachers and parents."While this is a step forward, the most important fact in the public school opening debate is that the overwhelming majority -- some seven hundred thousand public school families - continue to opt for remote instruction."If we are going to have anything like a normal opening in September, the Mayor needs to find ways to assure them that our COVID precautions remain strong and that schools are safe for their children."