New York City Schools replaces 2-case rule with 4-cases in a week

It's a multi-part plan that takes into account the number of cases and where the spread of COVID happened.
One confirmed case in a classroom means that classroom goes virtual.
Two or three cases in a week at a school means that there will be increased testing. It will double to 40%.
The threshold for 10-day school closures includes:
- 4 or more cases in a week
- In different classrooms
- Traced to known exposure in school
More than 65,000 DOE employees have now been vaccinated in NYC.
United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said in a statement in part, "This change will mean that while many classrooms will continue to close, the number of overall schools closed will decline, a repeated request of both teachers and parents.
"While this is a step forward, the most important fact in the public school opening debate is that the overwhelming majority -- some seven hundred thousand public school families - continue to opt for remote instruction.
"If we are going to have anything like a normal opening in September, the Mayor needs to find ways to assure them that our COVID precautions remain strong and that schools are safe for their children."
ALSO READ | Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from Brooklyn luxury high-rise
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: