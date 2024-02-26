Montefiore's Albert Einstein College of Medicine receives $1 billion donation to offer free tuition

THE BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The Montefiore Albert Einstein School of Medicine on Monday announced it has received a $1 billion donation which will allow free tuition for all medical school students.

The donation marks the largest made to any medical school in the United States. It was made by Dr. Ruth Gottesman, the chair of the Einstein Board of Trustees.

"This donation radically revolutionizes our ability to continue attracting students who are committed to our mission, not just those who can afford it," said Marilyn and Stanley Katz Dean at Albert Einstein College of Medicine Dr. Yaron Tomer said in a press release. "Additionally, it will free up and lift our students, enabling them to pursue projects and ideas that might otherwise be prohibitive."

The historic announcement also allows current fourth-year students to be reimbursed their spring 2024 semester tuition, and effective beginning in August of this year, all students moving forward will receive free tuition at the college.

"I am profoundly grateful to Dr. Gottesman for this historic and transformational gift," said President and CEO of Montefiore Einstein Philip O. Ozuah, "I believe we can change healthcare history when we recognize that access is the path to excellence. With this gift, Dr. Gottesman will fund excellence in perpetuity and secure our foundational mission of advancing human health."

As of the 2023-24 school year, Einstein is home to 737 M.D. students, 209 Ph.D. students, 124 students in the combined M.D./Ph.D. program, and approximately 239 postdoctoral research fellows.

Officials say the gift is intended to attract a talented and diverse pool of students who may not otherwise have the means to pursue a medical education.

