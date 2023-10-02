Palm Springs' el Tuggle has designer resortwear perfect for a desert getaway

el Tuggle's collection of clothes and swimwear is elegant and sophisticated, yet affordable.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif -- El Tuggle is the perfect place to elevate your vacation wardrobe.

Located in downtown Palm Springs, el Tuggle has a designer resort vacation collection of clothes and swimwear. The pieces are elegant and sophisticated, yet affordable.

Four years ago, Robert and Rodrigo Tuggle founded el Tuggle with a focus on the "spirit of travel" and details that complement the desert landscape. "There is so much texture going on in the desert itself. That's what we wanted to focus on. We love fabrics, and that helps us jump off for inspiration" Robert explained.

"The difference is in the details with us, in the fabric, in the stitching, in the embroidery and the looks," Rodrigo added

