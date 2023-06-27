Police in the Bronx are searching for the man who shoved a 91-year-old man, injuring him in the process.

91-year-old man hurt after being pushed to the ground during altercation in Concourse, Bronx

CONCOURSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 91-year-old man was shoved to the ground after an altercation in the Bronx Monday afternoon, but the senior said he wants to fight back.

Age is just a number to Ernesto Villamar who doesn't look or act his 91 years.

The Bronx resident is sporting a bruise to the back of his head after police said a man shoved him to the ground.

The incident happened in broad daylight around 3:30 p.m. at one of the busiest intersections in the Bronx, 161St Street and Grand Concourse.

Villamar, as evidenced by his Yankees shirt is a big fan and was walking to his favorite spot, the Yankee Tavern across the street from the stadium when a man bumped into him.

According to police, the suspect displayed a knife and demanded money, but surveillance video only shows a verbal confrontation as the two men cross paths.

The suspect eventually kicks Villamar, causing him to fall backwards.

"He got me and he kicked me, and the first thing I know, they took me to the hospital," Villamar said.

He said good Samaritans rushed to help while the man ran away, which might have been a lucky break because Villamar said he was ready to take him on himself.

"He was lucky because I'm a fighter," he said.

Villamar was checked out at Lincoln Hospital but is ok.

Police have put out video of the man they are looking for, labeling the incident as an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

