85-year-old man kicked, robbed at gunpoint in Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for the man who robbed an elderly resident at gunpoint.It happened near Cannon Place on Tuesday, October 19 at 11:25 p.m.The 85-year-old man was attempting to get inside his building when a gunman approached him and demanded money.When the victim refused, the gunman kicked the elderly man, causing him to fall.The attacker then stole the victim's wallet containing credit cards and $50 in cash.He got away in a gray 4-door sedan westbound on Cannon Place.The elderly victim suffered a minor injury to his right knee, and EMS treated him at the scene.The gunman is described as a 20 to 30-year-old man, with a medium complexion, 5'9" with an athletic build and a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a Nike windbreaker and a baseball hat.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------