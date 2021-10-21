85-year-old man kicked, robbed at gunpoint in Bronx

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Elderly man kicked, robbed at gunpoint in the Bronx

BRONX (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for the man who robbed an elderly resident at gunpoint.

It happened near Cannon Place on Tuesday, October 19 at 11:25 p.m.

The 85-year-old man was attempting to get inside his building when a gunman approached him and demanded money.

When the victim refused, the gunman kicked the elderly man, causing him to fall.

The attacker then stole the victim's wallet containing credit cards and $50 in cash.

He got away in a gray 4-door sedan westbound on Cannon Place.

The elderly victim suffered a minor injury to his right knee, and EMS treated him at the scene.



The gunman is described as a 20 to 30-year-old man, with a medium complexion, 5'9" with an athletic build and a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a Nike windbreaker and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Don't fall for this latest bank scam
EMBED More News Videos

There is a consumer warning about a bank scheme that's fooling customers, costing them thousands of dollars in just seconds.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityattackelder abuserobberyarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
4 shot when gunfire rings out on Brooklyn street
Remains found at Florida park are likely Brian Laundrie's: Attorney
'Quite strange': Former NYPD chief on Brian Laundrie search
2 teens dead after apparently speeding BMW crashes, overturns
COVID has killed 5 times as many police officers as gunfire
Onions recalled due to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park
Show More
Gas hits $7.59 a gallon in CA town
Maskless NYPD officers disciplined after subway video goes viral
Man admits to throwing wife's body out of plane after killing her
What happens if NYPD, FDNY members reject vaccine mandate?
AccuWeather: Stays warm
More TOP STORIES News