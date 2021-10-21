85-year-old man kicked, robbed at gunpoint in Bronx

It happened near Cannon Place on Tuesday, October 19 at 11:25 p.m.
The 85-year-old man was attempting to get inside his building when a gunman approached him and demanded money.
When the victim refused, the gunman kicked the elderly man, causing him to fall.
The attacker then stole the victim's wallet containing credit cards and $50 in cash.
He got away in a gray 4-door sedan westbound on Cannon Place.
The elderly victim suffered a minor injury to his right knee, and EMS treated him at the scene.
The gunman is described as a 20 to 30-year-old man, with a medium complexion, 5'9" with an athletic build and a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a Nike windbreaker and a baseball hat.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
