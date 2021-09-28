Man wanted in string of violent robberies of elderly men in the Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11055610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the man tried to get into the eatery through a rooftop exhaust fan.

BRONX (WABC) -- Police in the Bronx are searching for the man wanted for violently robbing elderly men.There were at least seven incidents reported to police starting back in May with the most recent happening last Wednesday. Police released video of the most recent incident.The victims ranged in age from 66 to 90.The first incident happened on Monday, May 3rd at 5:25 p.m. inside a building near Holland and Brady avenues.A 79-year-old man was entering his apartment when the robber approached him from behind and put a knife at his throat.Police say he demanded the victim's money, and then took $3,000 in cash from his pockets before running off. The victim was not injured.Then a few months later on September 8, the NYPD says he struck again. The attacker was inside a building near Webb Avenue and West 197th Street around 9 p.m.He approached a 76-year-old man from behind as the victim was walking up the stairs and slammed him against the wall. He took $40 in cash from the victim before getting away. The victim suffered a minor head injury but refused medical attention.On Sunday, September 12, at 7:40 p.m., the victim, a 78-year-old man was in front of his building near Barker Avenue and Thwaites Place when he was approached from behind and pushed to the ground. The robber took $20 in cash from him. The victim suffered cuts to his arms.Four days later on Thursday, September 16 at 1:20 a.m. he pushed a 68-year-old man to the ground as he was walking near Grand Avenue and West 190th Street.Once on the ground, the robber took the victim's wallet and ran off northbound on Evergreen Avenue towards East 172nd Street. The victim suffered bruising to his face.Next, he pushed a 72-year-old man to the ground, pulled out a knife, and stole the victim's wallet on Friday, September 17 at 3:03 p.m. near Grand Avenue and West 190th Street.The victim suffered a minor injury to his hands and mouth but refused medical attention.The next day on Saturday, September 18, a 66-year-old man was pushed to the ground at knifepoint and robbed of his cell phone and wallet. It happened at 8 p.m. at the corner of 3rd Avenue and East 149th Street. The victim suffered minor injuries.On Wednesday, September 22 at 5:10 p.m., the robber was inside an apartment building on Cruger Avenue and Pelham Parkway South when he victimized a 90-year-old man as he walked inside.He was approached from behind and took the man's cell phone and wallet containing $150 in cash without the victim knowing. The elderly man was not hurt.The robber is described as a man in his 20s, with a medium complexion and medium build. He was last seen wearing a red New York Yankees baseball cap, a white polo shirt, black pants, a white surgical mask, and dark-colored New Balance sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------