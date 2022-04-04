Elderly woman thrown to ground, robbed in Bronx building lobby

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11697383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.

A tourist is headed back home from New York City with bruises, a black eye, and a chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped.

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) -- An elderly woman was attacked, violently thrown to the ground, and robbed in the lobby of her Bronx apartment building, and the harrowing incident was caught on surveillance video.The 76-year-old woman was attacked while she was entering her apartment building in Pelham Bay around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.The video released by police shows three people pushing their way into the building.After gaining access to the building, one of the robbers pulled the victims hair, while the second individual pulled her purse and forcibly swung her around until she fell to the ground.The thieves took her purse, which contained $50, a wallet, a debit card, and insurance cards.The victim sustained a fractured hip and was taken to Jacobi hospital.The attackers ran away.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------