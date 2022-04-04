Elderly woman thrown to ground, robbed in Bronx building lobby

By Dondre Lemon
EMBED <>More Videos

Elderly woman robbed in the Bronx

PELHAM BAY, Bronx (WABC) -- An elderly woman was attacked, violently thrown to the ground, and robbed in the lobby of her Bronx apartment building, and the harrowing incident was caught on surveillance video.

The 76-year-old woman was attacked while she was entering her apartment building in Pelham Bay around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The video released by police shows three people pushing their way into the building.

WATCH: Young mother goes missing in Brooklyn, mom's desperate search for her
EMBED More News Videos

﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.


After gaining access to the building, one of the robbers pulled the victims hair, while the second individual pulled her purse and forcibly swung her around until she fell to the ground.

The thieves took her purse, which contained $50, a wallet, a debit card, and insurance cards.

The victim sustained a fractured hip and was taken to Jacobi hospital.

The attackers ran away.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Tourist suffers black eye, chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped
EMBED More News Videos

A tourist is headed back home from New York City with bruises, a black eye, and a chipped tooth after being intentionally tripped.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pelham baybronxnew york cityelderly womanelderlyrobberywoman attacked
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mayor Adams meets with family 12-year-old boy killed in Brooklyn
JetBlue, airlines plagued by weekend flight cancellations
70-year-old Sikh man attacked on early morning walk in Queens
Ukraine accuses Russia of massacre, city strewn with bodies
NYC mask mandate for kids under 5 remains in place, parents protest
Passengers rescued from 7 train after stuck in East River tunnel
AccuWeather: Seasonably sunny
Show More
Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter
New York State to launch cannabis education campaign
Senate panel to vote on Jackson nomination to Supreme Court
Police search for shooters who killed 6 in Sacramento
Parkland shooter sentencing trial begins with jury selection
More TOP STORIES News