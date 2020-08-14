The Countdown: Democratic National Convention Preview

The DNC was originally planned in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. It's an important state on the electoral map. Both parties want to win there.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this convention will be unlike any other: a virtual one.
How different will it be?
On this week's Countdown, Bill Ritter is joined by ABC News embedded reporters with the Biden and Trump campaigns, ABC News political director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.
The 2020 Democratic National Convention will take place from Monday, Aug. 17, to Thursday, Aug. 20. On each night of the convention, two hours of scheduled programming will begin at 9 p.m. ET | 8 p.m. CT | 6 p.m. PT.
Biden will formally accept the party's nomination from Wilmington's Chase Center on Thursday evening.
What to know about Kamala Harris
Joe Biden has announced California Sen. Kamala Harris as his 2020 running mate. Here's what to know about Harris at a glance.
