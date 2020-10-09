Vote 2020: Last day to register to vote in New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you are planning to vote in New York, time is running out. Today is the registration deadline.
New York City Board of Elections director Michael Ryan says the city has received hundreds of thousands of absentee ballot applications, and an absentee ballot drop off box will be stationed at every Election Day site and at all early voting sites.
The boxes will also be at the front reception counters at the borough Board of Election offices. CLICK HERE for a clickable map to show your local Board of Elections office.
Register online here.
Print and mail this registration form.
Request a voter registration form be mailed to you by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE
Register in person here.
The deadline to register in New Jersey is October 13, and October 27 for Connecticut voters.
FOR NJ, CT AND ALL OTHER STATES: Voter registration, information and resources from Vote.org
