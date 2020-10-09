vote 2020

Vote 2020: Last day to register to vote in New York

If you are planning to vote in New York, time is running out. Today is the registration deadline!
NEW YORK (WABC) -- If you are planning to vote in New York, time is running out. Today is the registration deadline.

New York City Board of Elections director Michael Ryan says the city has received hundreds of thousands of absentee ballot applications, and an absentee ballot drop off box will be stationed at every Election Day site and at all early voting sites.

The boxes will also be at the front reception counters at the borough Board of Election offices. CLICK HERE for a clickable map to show your local Board of Elections office.

Register online here.
Print and mail this registration form.
Request a voter registration form be mailed to you by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE
Register in person here.

The deadline to register in New Jersey is October 13, and October 27 for Connecticut voters.

FOR NJ, CT AND ALL OTHER STATES: Voter registration, information and resources from Vote.org

2020 VOTE RESOURCES
League of Women Voters of the City of New York
Board of Elections in New York City
NY Voter Registration and Poll Site Search
2020 VOTE COVERAGE

Eyewitness News Elections Coverage
ABC News Elections Coverage
FiveThiryEight.com



TURBO VOTE: Get information you need to vote with confidence. Sign up for election reminders and get help with voter registration and voting by mail - all in one place! Visit iamavoter.turbovote.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkvote 2020electionselection
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
The Countdown breaks down the vice presidential debate
Vote 2020 Town Hall: What to know before Election Day
Who won the debate: Mike Pence or Kamala Harris?
With 'One-Click', you can register to vote in Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Restrictions begin in COVID cluster zones in NYC, NY
At least 88 hurt in South Korea high-rise fire
Random COVID testing starts today in NYC schools
Hurricane Delta tracks to US with 150 mph wind gusts
The World Food Program wins Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Beautiful October day
NYPD: Man killed by police fired at least 4 times at officers
Show More
Paterson bodega owner kidnapped, 1 in custody
COVID Updates: How Dr. Birx says spread has changed since March
Arrest made after street vendor dies following fight
Lawsuits filed over new NY COVID restrictions
Virtual Ruck Challenge aims to raise money for veterans
More TOP STORIES News