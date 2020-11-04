Election 2020: Hundreds march down 5th Ave in Manhattan to support counting every vote

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7638285" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Paths to victory: How President Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden could win the presidential election as of Wednesday morning.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A couple hundred demonstrators took to the streets of Manhattan on Wednesday, the day after the presidential election, to support "Count Every Vote."NewsCopter 7 was overhead as the people marched down 5th Avenue "in celebration of justice, fairness and democracy."The group was marching toward Washington Square Park.Scattered protests also took place from Washington, D.C., to Washington state as votes were counted, but there were no signs of widespread unrest or violence linked to the U.S. election.The outcome of the hard-fought contest for the presidency remained undecided Wednesday, stirring worries that prolonged uncertainty could yet spark conflict.But demonstrations overnight and on Wednesday in cities including Seattle, Philadelphia, and Washington remained largely peaceful.Earlier Wednesday morning, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said despite the lack of protests in the city at that point, the department was ready for any possible demonstrations."We have to just be very fluid in our planning and expect the unexpected," Shea said.Hundreds of businesses in cities across the U.S. boarded up their doors and windows ahead of the election, fearing the vote could lead to the sort of violence that broke out after Floyd's death.