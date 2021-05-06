Technology

Electric fire truck of the future makes debut on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
Fire truck of the future makes debut on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- The fire truck of the future is making its global debut on Long Island.

The first-of-its-kind electric fire engine was unveiled in Hicksville on Wednesday.

It will be used to respond to fires around Nassau County, using revolutionary firefighting technology that greatly reduces emissions.


"So this truck can run fully electric for one and a half to two hours, we can shift around center of gravity and have better handling, better communication in the cab -- once we get rid of that engine it really opens the cab up, we can have great, effective communication," said Todd McBride of Rosenbauer.

The electric fire engine also greatly reduces noise at the scene of fires, which helps to improve communication between firefighters.

