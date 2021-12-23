Man charged with attempted robbery, sex abuse in Queens elevator attack

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested in attemped sexual attack in Queens elevator

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- A 62-year old man is under arrest after he was accused of an attempted sexual assault inside the elevator of a Queens apartment building.

Ralph Toro has been charged with attempted robbery and sex abuse in the December 17 attack.


It happened inside an apartment building at 62nd Drive and 108th Street in Forest Hills.

He allegedly followed a 51-year-old woman into the elevator and took out a knife.

The victim emptied her belongings onto the floor and police say Toro searched her body for additional property.

Then, the victim says Toro began pulling down her pants and sexually assaulting her.

She was able to push the suspect out of the elevator to get away.

Toro allegedly made off with nothing.




The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with additional information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Where to find a COVID test
EMBED More News Videos

With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, officials are opening more testing sites. N.J. Burkett reports with the latest.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
forest hillsqueensnew york citysex assaultelevatorwoman attackedsex abuse
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Federal COVID testing sites open today in NYC
Test-to-stay keeping exposed NY students in the classroom
Woman dies after 3 shot outside restaurant in Queens
Saint John the Divine prepares for online Christmas amid COVID spike
Congresswoman carjacked in Philadelphia; 5 in custody
COVID News: VP Harris tested daily after contact with positive staffer
AccuWeather: Some sun and cold
Show More
Road rage may have led to deadly shooting
SCOTUS to decide fate of Biden mandates for hospitals, businesses
How to find and safely use at-home COVID tests
How to find a COVID test in New York City
COVID omicron variant symptoms to know
More TOP STORIES News