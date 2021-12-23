Man charged with attempted robbery, sex abuse in Queens elevator attack

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11372920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With COVID-19 cases spiking in New York City, officials are opening more testing sites. N.J. Burkett reports with the latest.

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- A 62-year old man is under arrest after he was accused of an attempted sexual assault inside the elevator of a Queens apartment building.Ralph Toro has been charged with attempted robbery and sex abuse in the December 17 attack.It happened inside an apartment building at 62nd Drive and 108th Street in Forest Hills.He allegedly followed a 51-year-old woman into the elevator and took out a knife.The victim emptied her belongings onto the floor and police say Toro searched her body for additional property.Then, the victim says Toro began pulling down her pants and sexually assaulting her.She was able to push the suspect out of the elevator to get away.Toro allegedly made off with nothing.The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.Anyone with additional information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------