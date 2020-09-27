Mechanic rescued after elevator drops with heavy safe inside in Manhattan building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Buildings has issued a preliminary report following an elevator incident in Midtown.

The incident was reported at a building at 139 West 35th Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mechanics were contracted to move a heavy safe from an upper floor through the elevator. When the safe was moved in to the elevator, the elevator car initially lowered to the bottom of the pit, the DOB said. After the initial drop, the elevator company brought the car back up to the first floor to remove the safe.

However, when the elevator was at the first floor, a mechanic attempted to push the safe out into the lobby when the elevator started to drop back into the basement, causing the safe to tip back onto the car and landing on the mechanic, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the scene to remove the worker who was then rushed to the hospital.

A cease and desist order on the elevator was issued as the investigation continues.

