Empire State Building celebrates 91 years

By Eyewitness News
Empire State Building celebrates 91 years

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- One of the world's most iconic skyscrapers celebrated 91 years on Sunday.

The Empire State Building opened its doors on May 1, 1931.

The 102-story Midtown building draws more than 4 million visitors each year.

The building puts on a show night after night with dazzling light displays to highlight humanitarian causes, celebrations, and holidays.



On Sunday, the building was lit up in green to observe Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan.

