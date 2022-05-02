Empire State Building celebrates 91 years

The Empire State Building opened its doors on May 1, 1931.
The 102-story Midtown building draws more than 4 million visitors each year.
The building puts on a show night after night with dazzling light displays to highlight humanitarian causes, celebrations, and holidays.
On Sunday, the building was lit up in green to observe Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan.
