Empire State Building celebrates 91 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11807483" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Anthony Johnson has the latest developments from Paramus.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- One of the world's most iconic skyscrapers celebrated 91 years on Sunday.The Empire State Building opened its doors on May 1, 1931.The 102-story Midtown building draws more than 4 million visitors each year.The building puts on a show night after night with dazzling light displays to highlight humanitarian causes, celebrations, and holidays.On Sunday, the building was lit up in green to observe Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan.----------