Empire State Building lit up in Chiefs colors following Super Bowl win over Eagles

The Empire State Building lit up in Chiefs colors following their Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- To the relief of New York Giants fans -- and New Yorkers in general, the Empire State Building was not lit up in Philadelphia Eagles colors on Sunday night.

Instead, the Empire State Building was shining in red and yellow in celebration of the Chiefs 38-35 Super Bowl win over the Eagles.

During the game, the building was a virtual scoreboard and was split in both Eagles and Chiefs colors.

Two weeks ago, social media was sent into a frenzy after the Empire State Building's tower lights were lit up in Eagles green following their NFC Championship victory.

The New York Giants took to Twitter, saying they were just 'here for the comments.'

Even the New York City Sanitation Department had something to say

The official New York City Buildings account expressed their disappointment

