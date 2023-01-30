Empire State Building 'did not get the memo': Mayor Adams on Eagles colors

The Empire State building was in Eagles colors following the NFC Championship win.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- New York Giants fans and many New Yorkers took to social media to slam the Empire State Building for displaying the colors of the Philadelphia Eagles.

For Giants fans, it felt like salt in the wounds after division rival Philly trounced New York in the playoffs just last week. Now, Mayor Adams is even weighing in -- calling it 'unacceptable.'

"Unfortunately someone did not get the memo at the Empire State Building," Adams said, "That got away from us the way the Eagles game got away from us with the Giants.

Adams said that Giants blue should have been there.

"We want to see good sportsmanship. The Giants will be back next year and the Jets will be back. We will be excited when they rebuild their teams," the mayor added.

Social media was in a complete frenzy on Sunday after a photo was posted to the Empire State Building's Twitter account on Sunday with the caption 'Fly Eagles Fly' -- saying that the tower lights were in green and white to honor the Eagles' win.

The New York Giants took to Twitter, saying they were just 'here for the comments.'

Even the New York City Sanitation Department had something to say

The official New York City Buildings account expressed their disappointment

Others also took to Twitter to express their outrage

The Empire State Building then lit up for the Kansas City Chiefs following their AFC Championship win, saying that lighting up in Eagles' green and white 'hurt us more than it hurt you.'

The Empire State Building later tweeted 'Goodnight.'

ALSO READ | NYPD addresses backlash over viral video of officers taken after Drake concert at the Apollo

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.