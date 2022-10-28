Empire State Building will look spooktacular during special Halloween lightshow

NEW YORK, New York (WABC) -- The magnificent, 1,454-foot-tall Empire State Building will be lit up this Halloween.

On Monday, the building's famous tower lights will display a spooky lightshow, with pumpkins, witches, and ghosts in the mast.

If taking a stroll or going trick-or-treating is in your Halloween plans, you will be able to see the festive display all night long.

The Empire State Building is visited by over four million tourists every year, but the landmark will be even more of a sight on Halloween night.

