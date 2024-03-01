  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

7 people rescued after elevator gets stuck on 20th floor of the Empire State Building

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, March 1, 2024 1:25AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News StreamStream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Several people were rescued after getting stuck inside an elevator on the 20th floor of the Empire State Building for more than an hour on Thursday.

The FDNY says they received a report about a stuck freight elevator just after 6 p.m.

They say seven people were stuck in the elevator on the 20th floor.

Fire crews reported to the scene and rescued all of the people stuck inside just before 8 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

It's not clear yet how the elevator got stuck.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW