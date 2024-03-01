7 people rescued after elevator gets stuck on 20th floor of the Empire State Building

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Several people were rescued after getting stuck inside an elevator on the 20th floor of the Empire State Building for more than an hour on Thursday.

The FDNY says they received a report about a stuck freight elevator just after 6 p.m.

They say seven people were stuck in the elevator on the 20th floor.

Fire crews reported to the scene and rescued all of the people stuck inside just before 8 p.m.

There were no reports of any injuries.

It's not clear yet how the elevator got stuck.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

