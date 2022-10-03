Viewing today for slain FDNY EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling

FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling served the city for 25 years. She was a World Trade Center first responder.

Janice Yu reports on the first day of Lt. Russo-Elling's wake, which is being held in Commack, Suffolk County.

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Family, friends and colleagues will gather to pay their respects to FDNY EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling, who was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack.

The lieutenant's wake is being held today and Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.at Commack Abbey Funeral Home in Commack, New York.

Her funeral will be held Wednesday at the Tilles Center at 720 Northern Boulevard, Brookville, New York on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

She was on duty when she was stabbed Thursday afternoon near her station in the Astoria section of Queens.

The 61-year-old Russo-Elling was heading to a corner store to get something to eat when Zisopoulos allegedly stabbed her multiple times, police said. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A coworker, Michael Greco, spoke out over the weekend, saying no one should have to be afraid of this kind of attack.

"We've got 4,500 members of FDNY EMS who aren't doing very well in getting their head around the sort of senseless violence," Greco said.

Police announced Friday that Peter Zisopoulos, 34, was being charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the fatal stabbing of Russo-Elling, a nearly 25-year veteran of the city's fire department who was among the first responders to the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Zisopoulos remains at Bellevue Hospital, where he is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. He could have a bedside arraignment as early as Monday.

The motive for the stabbing is under investigation.

Russo-Elling joined the fire department as an EMT in March 1998 and was promoted to paramedic in 2002 before becoming a lieutenant in 2016.

A mother and grandmother, Russo-Elling lived in Huntington on Long Island and had volunteered with the local ambulance corps there.

Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh, who joined Mayor Eric Adams and other officials at a news conference last week, said Russo-Elling was cited multiple times for bravery and life-saving work.

"And she was absolutely beloved on this job," Kavanagh said.

Adams, a former police officer whose service in uniform overlapped with Russo-Elling's, said he is very familiar with the work that EMS workers perform.

"Every day, they do their job in a manner in which many of us don't realize how dangerous it is," Adams said. "She was working for this city. She paid the ultimate sacrifice because of that."

Russo-Elling was planning to retire in a few months and spend more time with her family, the head of her union said.

