FDNY celebrates EMS week with new COVID-19 themed poster

NEW YORK (WABC) -- EMS Week 2020, an annual week-long initiative to promote public safety among all New Yorkers and celebrate the life-saving efforts of more than 4,400 members of FDNY's Emergency Medical Service.

Due to COVD-19, events that normally take place during EMS Week were postponed or canceled, but the FDNY is still unveiling its annual poster to raise greater awareness about the life-saving work of EMTs and Paramedics.

This year's theme is "Ready Today, Preparing for Tomorrow," and it focuses on the EMS response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID-19 has forced us to postpone or cancel our events this year, but I think every New Yorker - and those around the world - have witnessed the heroic efforts of our members during this pandemic and realized why they are rightfully known as 'the Best' in our city," said Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro.

The 2020 poster features seven members of the FDNY Emergency Medical Service, pictured as they responded in their assigned PPE to calls throughout New York City.

Featured members include:

FDNY Paramedic Xiaotian Bao, Station 8, Manhattan
FDNY EMT Michael Watenberg, Station 4, Manhattan

FDNY Paramedic Juan Gavilanes, Station 31, Brooklyn
FDNY EMT Jasmine Miranda, Station 46, Queens
FDNY EMT Davidson Tout-Puissant, Station 8, Manhattan
FDNY Captain Lorena Concepcion-Martinez, Station 55, Bronx
FDNY Paramedic Kimberley Laychock, Division 5, Staten Island

Each day during EMS Week 2020, FDNY's social media platforms will spotlight these members and share in their own words why they are proud to serve as a member of FDNY EMS.

Official FDNY social media accounts can be found @FDNY on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

WABC is joining FDNY Foundation to provide an opportunity for you and other viewers to donate to the COVID-19 fund that helps EMS workers during the pandemic.

The fund helps workers who are sick, can't see their families, and need funds for housing and medical expenses.

For more information and to donate, please visit www.fdnyfoundation.org/donate .
