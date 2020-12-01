'Umbrella Academy,' 'Juno' star Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated actor and star of "Juno" and "The Umbrella Academy," shared his transgender identity with fans on Tuesday.
"Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," the 33-year-old actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, penned in a heartfelt letter on social media. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."
"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self," Page continued. "I've been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society."
Page first announced their LGBTQ identity in 2014 in an emotional speech at the Human Rights Campaign's Time to Thrive conference in Las Vegas. In January 2018, the actor married professional dancer Emma Portner.
While Page was excited to further share his journey toward self-acceptance, he relayed his fears of "the hate, the 'jokes' and of violence" in his open letter.
The actor went on to address the staggering statistics of violence against transgender people, citing that at least 40 people who identified as transgender had been murdered this year. He also addressed the racial disparity in these crimes, pointing out that the majority of these victims were Black and Latinx trans women.
"I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive," Page wrote.
The actor ended his emotional letter with a message to others who identify as transgender.
"To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better."
