Broadway Backstage: Watch it here on abc7NY

NEW YORK --
Join Eyewitness News Anchor, Michelle Charlesworth and Harvey Fierstein, Broadway legend and creator of "Torch Song," one of this season's most talked about plays, for "Broadway Backstage" - it's right here on abc7NY.com.

There's so much to choose from on the Great White Way, and we'll help you decide which shows are worth your time and money. We've got the inside info on all the hottest tickets and biggest names, including:
  • Kerry Washington/ "American Son"
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones & Bobby Cannavale / "The Lifespan of a Fact"
  • Bryan Cranston & Tony Goldwyn/ "Network
  • Laura Donnelly / "The Ferryman"
  • Stephanie J. Block / "The Cher Show"
  • Andy Karl / "Pretty Woman"
Co-host Harvey Fierstein gives us the scoop on "Torch Song" and the long running hit he wrote with Cyndi Lauper, "Kinky Boots". And we go backstage at "The Cher Show" for an up close and personal visit to the dressing room of Stephanie J. Block who plays Cher. Plus, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the creature who's looming large over Broadway this season- King Kong! Hear the stars' secrets about how they prepare for performances and get all the news & notes of the comings and goings on the Great White Way.

This is your go-to guide to the new Broadway season from new musicals to soul searching dramas- abc7NY's got it all!!

Watch the opening segment of our special half hour.

Watch Part Two of our special half hour.

Watch part three of our half hour.

Watch the finale of our half hour look inside this season's shows on Broadway.

LINKS TO SHOWS INCLUDED IN OUR HALF HOUR:

Segment One
Torch Song torchsongbroadway.com/
Head Over Heels headoverheelsthemusical.com/
The Prom theprommusical.com/
American Son americansonplay.com/

TDF / TKTS
www.tdf.org/
www.tdf.org/nyc/81/Available-Shows

Segment Two
The Lifespan of a Fact www.lifespanofafact.com/
The Ferryman theferrymanbroadway.com/#subscribe
The Waverly Gallery thewaverlygalleryonbroadway.com/
The Cher Show thechershowbroadway.com/

Segment Three
To Kill a Mockingbird www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com/
Pretty Woman prettywomanthemusical.com/
Network networkbroadway.com/
King Kong kingkongbroadway.com/#home

New York, ACLU www.aclu.org/affiliate/new-york
NYC & Company business.nycgo.com/
The Drama League www.dramaleague.org/

Broadway Green Alliance www.broadwaygreen.com/

Segment Four
Choir Boy www.manhattantheatreclub.com/2018-19-season/choir-boy/
True West www.roundabouttheatre.org/Shows-Events/True-West.aspx
Kiss Me, Kate! www.roundabouttheatre.org/Shows-Events/Kiss-Me-Kate.aspx
Ain't Too Proud www.broadway.com/shows/aint-too-proud/
Beetlejuice beetlejuicebroadway.com/#home
Tootsie tootsiemusical.com/
The New One thenewone.com/
Bruce Springsteen brucespringsteen.net/broadway/
School of Rock us.schoolofrockthemusical.com/
Kinky Boots kinkybootsthemusical.com/
Moulin Rouge moulinrougemusical.com/#videos
