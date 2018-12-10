Broadway Backstage: Watch it here on abc7NY

NEW YORK --Join Eyewitness News Anchor, Michelle Charlesworth and Harvey Fierstein, Broadway legend and creator of "Torch Song," one of this season's most talked about plays, for "Broadway Backstage" - it's right here on abc7NY.com.
There's so much to choose from on the Great White Way, and we'll help you decide which shows are worth your time and money. We've got the inside info on all the hottest tickets and biggest names, including:
- Kerry Washington/ "American Son"
- Daniel Radcliffe, Cherry Jones & Bobby Cannavale / "The Lifespan of a Fact"
- Bryan Cranston & Tony Goldwyn/ "Network
- Laura Donnelly / "The Ferryman"
- Stephanie J. Block / "The Cher Show"
- Andy Karl / "Pretty Woman"
This is your go-to guide to the new Broadway season from new musicals to soul searching dramas- abc7NY's got it all!!
LINKS TO SHOWS INCLUDED IN OUR HALF HOUR:
Segment One
Torch Song torchsongbroadway.com/
Head Over Heels headoverheelsthemusical.com/
The Prom theprommusical.com/
American Son americansonplay.com/
TDF / TKTS
www.tdf.org/
www.tdf.org/nyc/81/Available-Shows
Segment Two
The Lifespan of a Fact www.lifespanofafact.com/
The Ferryman theferrymanbroadway.com/#subscribe
The Waverly Gallery thewaverlygalleryonbroadway.com/
The Cher Show thechershowbroadway.com/
Segment Three
To Kill a Mockingbird www.tokillamockingbirdbroadway.com/
Pretty Woman prettywomanthemusical.com/
Network networkbroadway.com/
King Kong kingkongbroadway.com/#home
New York, ACLU www.aclu.org/affiliate/new-york
NYC & Company business.nycgo.com/
The Drama League www.dramaleague.org/
Broadway Green Alliance www.broadwaygreen.com/
Segment Four
Choir Boy www.manhattantheatreclub.com/2018-19-season/choir-boy/
True West www.roundabouttheatre.org/Shows-Events/True-West.aspx
Kiss Me, Kate! www.roundabouttheatre.org/Shows-Events/Kiss-Me-Kate.aspx
Ain't Too Proud www.broadway.com/shows/aint-too-proud/
Beetlejuice beetlejuicebroadway.com/#home
Tootsie tootsiemusical.com/
The New One thenewone.com/
Bruce Springsteen brucespringsteen.net/broadway/
School of Rock us.schoolofrockthemusical.com/
Kinky Boots kinkybootsthemusical.com/
Moulin Rouge moulinrougemusical.com/#videos