Disney on Broadway anniversary concert benefitting artists impacted by coronavirus pandemic: WATCH LIVE

NEW YORK -- The sold-out, one-night-only benefit "Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway" will be streamed at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 17, to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.You can watch the stream in the player above.Ryan McCartan of Broadway's "Frozen" will host the event from his family's basement. Throughout the evening, McCartan will remotely interview Disney on Broadway stars from their homes.Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund, which is being administered by The Actors Fund, is helping those onstage, backstage and behind the scenes impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. As theaters remain dark, entertainment professionals are facing unprecedented health and financial challenges requiring immediate attention and support. More than 20 Broadway producers have offered a $1 million challenge and are matching every new donation to the fund dollar-for-dollar."Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway," presented onstage November 4, 2019, featured a cast of 79 performers and a 15-piece orchestra. The sparkling silver anniversary event at the New Amsterdam Theatre, home to Disney's smash hit "Aladdin," raised $570,426 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.The streamed show will feature performances by Jelani Alladin (Hercules), Sierra Boggess (The Little Mermaid, School of Rock - The Musical), Christian Borle (Little Shop of Horrors, Mary Poppins), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Beauty and the Beast), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Waitress), Merle Dandridge (Tarzan, Aida), Lindiwe Dlamini (The Lion King), Bongi Duma (The Lion King), Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Bradley Gibson (The Lion King), Whoopi Goldberg (TV's The View), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Aida), April Holloway (Aladdin), James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton), Adam Jacobs (Aladdin), Ramona Keller (Hercules), Nina LaFarga (Frozen), Tamika Lawrence (Hercules, Come From Away), Norm Lewis (Once on This Island, The Little Mermaid), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), Tshidi Manye (The Lion King), Sbusiso Ngema (The Lion King), Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Grand Horizons),Adam Pascal (Rent), Krysta Rodriguez (Hercules), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Sherie Rene Scott (The Little Mermaid), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), Josh Strickland (Tarzan), Katie Terza (Aladdin), Marisha Wallace (Aladdin, Something Rotten!), Rema Webb (Hercules, The Lion King), Alton Fitzgerald White (The Lion King) and Syndee Winters (Hamilton, The Lion King).The show also includes a much-anticipated, high-energy reunion of 18 Newsies from the show's Broadway and national touring productions, and a moving performance from Broadway Inspirational Voices."The event last November was such an unforgettable evening of Disney on Broadway magic," Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola said. "We are so grateful to all our friends at Disney Theatrical Productions for generously joining us in sharing this evening again, supporting our entertainment industry friends and colleagues who are out of work and facing serious health and personal challenges due to this devastating coronavirus pandemic."