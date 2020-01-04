fashion

Fashion Friday: BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone open 2020 in style

By Roshumba Williams
We're deep into awards season now, so supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams is rounding up her top seven looks of the week.



First up, Priyanka Chopra rang in the new year with husband Nick Jonas in Miami. She donned a pink draped gown with tasteful yet revealing cutouts.

Post Malone performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2020 Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: Michael Stewart/WireImage)


Singer Post Malone strutted into the new decade in a shiny magenta pant suit enhanced with many details. The leather suit had beads, crystals, skulls and a celebratory "2020" patch on the back.

BTS performs during the Times Square New Year's Eve 2020 Celebration on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: Manny Carabel/FilmMagic)


Hit K-pop group BTS also took to the Times Square stage during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" with fashion-forward styles. While their suits matched colors and fabrics, they all varied in styles to highlight each member's individuality.

RELATED: BTS' red carpet couture featured in the Grammy Museum

Lizzo poses for a photo before her performance at Marquee Nightclub Las Vegas on December 30, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Denise Truscello/WireImage)


Over in Las Vegas, Lizzo sizzled in a sassy sequined mini dress. Plus, you can't deny the playfulness of her "sexy" earrings. The singer worked the crowd at the Marquee Nightclub and later partied it up in her sparkly ensemble.

Jennifer Lopez arrives for the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Palm Springs, California on January 2, 2020. (Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images)


Turning to a more elegant, floral piece, Jennifer Lopez made her grand entrance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The "Hustlers" star donned a 1950s-inspired strapless floral print grown with a sweeping train. The actress looked like royalty alongside fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Charlize Theron arrives for the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Palm Springs, California on January 2, 2020. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)


"Bombshell" star Charlize Theron also exuded a cool elegance in her tapered Dior ensemble. Sheer netting covered her dress, making for a a unique look.

Renée Zellweger arrives for the 31st Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards in Palm Springs, California on January 2, 2020. (Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images)


Also in Palm Springs, Renée Zellweger graced the red carpet in a fun, flirty Jason Wu black pantsuit. Sheer ruffles enhanced the "Judy" actress' look, landing her the stamp of approval.

