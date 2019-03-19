Soho Cigar Bar is the oldest cigar bar in NYC and has the only cigar Sommelier in New York

in our backyard

Soho Cigar Bar is the oldest cigar bar in New York City and has the only cigar Sommelier in New York.

By Emily Sowa
SOHO (WABC) -- Soho Cigar Bar is one of New York's oldest cigar bars and lounges.

The renovated space is reminiscent of a 1920s speakeasy with plush leather furnishings and an art deco inspired interior, all creating a warm and welcoming environment.

"The whole idea was to make whiskeys and cigars approachable," says Lee Ringelheim, owner of Soho Cigar Bar, "because through that learning process that I had to learn about cigars, I wanted to be able to give that experience to the customer."

The vintage décor includes modern touches as well; a high-tech ventilation system and flat-screen TVs hidden behind timeless photography.

The general manager, Michael Dounoulis, is New York's first certified cigar Sommelier tobacconist.

"When I got into this industry, I wanted the credentials to match the history and the elegance as this place," says Dounoulis.

Coming into Soho Cigar Bar is like stepping back in time, all the while enjoying a true New York City experience where you can enjoy the finest cigars, cocktails, and food.

