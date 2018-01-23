“Daniel… Koolye!”

Here’s Tiffany Haddish butchering Daniel Kaluuya’s name

“… You know it. He know his name”#OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/i26Isjwqan — Josh K. Elliott (@joshkelliott) January 23, 2018

Tiffany Haddish can mispronounce my name any way she wants! WOOOOOOO — Michael H. Weber (@thisisweber) January 23, 2018

Academy, hi yes can we get Tiffany Haddish to co-host the full Oscars? thanks in advance. pic.twitter.com/ZXXlt23ewY — Cara Ann Kelly (@CaraReports) January 23, 2018

Tiffany Haddish has me laughing like a fool this morning---she should host everything.

Not pronouncing anything correctly and I AM HERE FOR IT. — Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) January 23, 2018

It is a hallowed tradition during awards season for someone to butcher people's names.During the Oscar nominations announcement Tuesday morning, host Tiffany Haddish made some charming mistakes in her attempts to pronounce "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya's last name as she was reading off the nominees for best supporting actor."Daniel Kaluwa! Kallelujah!" she exclaimed, as co-host Andy Serkis tried to help her out. (It's pronounced Kah-LU-Yah.)"You know it," Haddish finally said. "He know his name."The flub wasn't her only pronunciation error. But fans didn't seem to mind.