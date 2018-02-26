ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago West: Kim Kardashian shares 1st pic of 3rd baby

EMBED </>More Videos

Kim Kardashian West announces name for new baby girl (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

On Monday on Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared the first baby picture of Chicago West, her third child with rapper Kanye West.



The picture of Kim holding Baby Chicago appeared to have a pink teddy bear Snapchat filter on it.


Kim and Kanye announced Jan. 19 they named their baby "Chicago" after her father's hometown.


Kardashian and her husband had their baby through a surrogate. The baby girl was born at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 16 weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The couple has two other children - North and Saint West.

"We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care," she said on her website. "North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister."



According to Aunt Khloe Kardashian, the baby's nickname is pronounced "shy," like the nicknames for the Midwest city - the "Chi," or "Chi" town.

Older brother Saint first had his picture released in February 2016, when he was about 2 months old:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfamilyparentingkardashian familykim kardashiankanye westbabycelebritysocial mediainstagramsnapchat
Related
Kim and Kanye announce name of 3rd baby
Kim and Kanye welcome their third baby
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News