Coronavirus Update New York City: Tradition lives on as NYC Ballet set to stream 'Nutcracker'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The New York City Ballet is taking a holiday tradition digital this year.You can't go see "The Nutcracker" in person, it was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but you can stream it on the Marquee TV app.It will be available from December 11 through January 3.A 48-hour rental costs $25 in theU.S., prices will vary internationally.The performance was filmed at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts last December for an upcoming documentary that will stream on Disney+.George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker" premiered in February 1954 and has been performed live by the New York City Ballet every year, except this year due to the pandemic.