NYC mayoral candidates Adams, Sliwa back on campaign trail after fiery debate

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Election Day to determine New York City's next mayor is less than two weeks away, and candidates Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa sparred in the first debate Wednesday night.But it was back to the campaign trail Thursday, where Sliwa blasted Adams for what he calls a war on vehicular traffic.He wants to move major road construction to nighttime, and he's advocating for the elimination of speed cameras.Still, much of the focus was on that televised debate."Oh I crushed Eric Adams," Sliwa said.He claimed he did a great job, but Adams sees it much differently.He seemed irritated with Sliwa on several occasions for breaking debate rules and time allotment."Listen, we know Curtis is a clown, and New York City is not a circus," he told NY1 Thursday. " Not only is he not funny, but he's dangerous. We need to be clear, this is a man that faked a kidnapping. That's unacceptable that he thinks he can become the mayor of the city of New York. I'm not going to allow that to happen in my city."Adams also called Sliwa a Mini-Me of Donald Trump, even though the former president has not been involved this election."I think in the waning days of this campaign, he's figuring let's throw everything up against the wall and see what sticks against Curtis," Sliwa said. "Mini Trump I'm not. Has Donald Trump endorsed me? Of course not."Sliwa also claimed Adams won't shake his hand, and he says he'll see if there's a handshake or not at the next and final debate on Channel 7 next Tuesday night.----------