NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams postpones inauguration due to rising COVID cases

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams says he is postponing his inauguration come January 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic."I don't need an inauguration, all I need is a mattress and a floor to execute being the mayor of the City of New York. I don't need an inauguration," he said.The inauguration had been planned for the evening of January 1 at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn."I'm going to speak with Brad and Jumaane and tell them it's best for us if we forgo an inauguration because we don't want to put people in a dangerous environment," Adams said.Despite not having an inaugural celebration on January 1, Adams said he's ready to lead."I'm going to lead the city because I'm capable of leading the city and the people of the city chose me to be the mayor and they made a smart decision because I can do it," he said.Adams, Comptroller-elect Lander, and Public Advocate Williams released a joint statement saying:"Dear fellow New Yorkers, it is clear that our city is facing a formidable opponent in the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and that the spike in cases presents a serious risk to public health. After consulting with public health experts, we have decided that our joint inauguration ceremony will be postponed to a later date in order to prioritize the health of all who were planning to attend, cover, and work on this major event."We thank the Kings Theatre for their interest in hosting this exciting moment in our city's history, and everyone who has been working hard to plan this celebration. We look forward to getting together in person with our loved ones, colleagues, and well-wishing New Yorkers to honor this great democratic tradition, and to thank all those who have made it possible, at a safer time in the weeks ahead."Health and safety must come first. We encourage all New Yorkers to get vaccinated, get boosted, and get tested. That is our pathway out of this pandemic, and we will come out of it together."----------