Mayor Eric Adams responds to Andrew Cuomo special election poll

N.J. Burkett sits with New York City Mayor Eric Adams for an exclusive interview.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams knew the job would come with challenges two years ago at the end of the pandemic, but he didn't imagine he'd be facing what he is facing now.

That includes an FBI investigation, a $12 billion migrant crisis, budget cuts and trying to get people back to work after the pandemic.

Now he has a record-low approval rating, prompting some New Yorkers to look to a potential successor if Adams were to leave office before his term is up. The top of that list is a name familiar to New Yorkers: former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Adams said down with Eyewitness News reporter N.J. Burkett on Tuesday to share his take.

"My attribute that I'm the most proud of is my ability to stay focused in the midst of so many distractions," Adams said.

If Adams is concerned about his poll numbers, he does a good job of hiding it. A survey by Quinnipiac University puts his approval rating at just 28%.

According to another poll, nearly two-thirds of New York voters believe Adams should resign if he's indicted. And that in a special election to replace Adams, New Yorkers would favor former Cuomo.

In fact, Cuomo would lead with 22%, followed by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia. More than a third of voters were unsure.

Evan Roth Smith with Slingshot Strategies conducted the poll.

"One of the possibilities here is a potential indictment of the mayor," Roth Smith said. "We wanted to see how voters would react to something like that, right?"

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the mayor's 2021 campaign. Specifically, whether citizens and government officials in Turkey made illegal contributions.

Adams has not been accused of any wrongdoing and says he is cooperating. But critics say he's vulnerable.

"The mayor is weak, the mayor has demonstrated that his policies are unpopular, his budget cuts are unpopular," said Lincoln Restler, D-NYC Council.

Political consultant Ken Frydman says Cuomo could be a viable candidate. And the timing for Adams is awful.

"The migrant issue is a terrible problem for any mayor, to be fair, and I've thought about it a lot," Frydman said. "You put LaGuardia in office now and I don't think he could handle this-or even Giuliani, frankly, or Bloomberg."

Eyewitness News asked Adams if he was bothered by the idea of Cuomo showing interest in running for mayor.

"Not at all, and you know this N.J., if you respond to all of these things, you'll never get anything done," Adams said. "You start hearing footsteps in the back. I just truly believe we are doing a darn good job under difficult circumstances."

