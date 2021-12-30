Mayor-elect Eric Adams to unveil COVID battle plan for NYC

The incoming mayor has declined to say much about what he thinks about the current mayor's leadership on the pandemic, but Adams is inviting a familiar face to his press event, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.
As for public schools, Adams says he actually doesn't have the power to mandate student vaccinations, saying that's something the state has to require.
Close to half of New York City minors remain unvaccinated with classrooms reopening on Monday.
There are other issues like this ongoing demand for testing, city workers who'd really like to go back to working from home, and so many businesses dealing with worker shortages simply because so many New Yorkers are out sick with COVID.
"We are going to roll out our plan. It will be a very clear plan. We are going to talk about all those areas, if it's from how we are going to deal with employees to schools. We are going to roll it out completely," Adams said.
Meantime, Adams says he will be sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City on Saturday morning in Times Square, shortly after the ball drop on New Year's Eve.
