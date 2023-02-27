Authorities rescued seven sheep that escaped a slaughterhouse in New Jersey.

7 sheep getting a new 'fleece' on life after escaping New Jersey slaughterhouse

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seven sheep are getting a new "fleece" on life after escaping from a slaughterhouse in New Jersey.

The lucky seven escaped Monday morning in Paterson.

They were spotted by residents and animal control near a Sealy Mattress store and then over by a Dunkin Donuts.

One stray sheep ran from Paterson to Hawthorne and eventually was captured in Fair Lawn.

Animal control officers did not want to send the animals back to the slaughterhouse and wanted to give them a second chance.

A farm in Sussex County will take in the wayward sheep.

