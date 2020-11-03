vote 2020

Election 2020: 99-year-old New Yorker proud to vote in 21st presidential election

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One New Yorker was beaming with pride to vote in his 21st presidential election on Tuesday.

Eugene Machlin is 99 years old and will turn 100 in December.

The Upper West Side resident voted Tuesday afternoon at PS 163.

His first presidential election was in 1940 between Franklin D. Roosevelt and Wendell Willkie.

On Tuesday afternoon, voters clapped for Machlin both inside and outside the polling site.

Machlin wasn't the only New Yorker to prove that age is just a number.

Delia Garces was not going to let anything keep her from the voting booth, not even the number of years she's been on this earth -- 107.

The petite powerhouse insisted on voting in person in her Washington Heights precinct, as she has done so for decades. And she's never missed a presidential election.
Delia Garces, 107 years old, was among the millions of voters who headed to the polls Tuesday to make their voices heard on Election Day.



