One of the largest dinosaur skeletons discovered in Portugal

PORTUGAL (WABC) -- One of Europe's largest dinosaurs has been discovered in Portugal.

According to researchers from the University of Lisbon, the owner of some private property in Pombal first discovered part of the fossil in 2017.

Paleontologists say the dinosaur appears to be around 82 feet long and was a Sauropod.

Earlier this month, the researchers recovered remains, vertebras and hips 6.5 feet long.

These dinosaurs are believed to be the largest land animals of all time.

They are a plant-eating, four-legged species of dinosaur characterized by long necks and tails.

Experts say the animal lived around 135 million years ago during the Upper Jurassic period.

The researchers plan to continue excavating the property to look for more parts of the fossil.

Information from CNN was used in this report.

