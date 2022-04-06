Community & Events

Paterson community kitchen resumes sit-down services after 2-year hiatus due to COVID

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Community kitchen in NJ reopens after 2-year hiatus due to COVID

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A community kitchen in New Jersey resumed sit-down services this week for people in need after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Now volunteers are happy to welcome back their clients for indoor dining. Eva's Village is a non-profit in Paterson and the outreach is non-stop.



COVID-19 may have closed Eva's Village for two years, but it did not stop volunteers from making 365 meals a day, which included breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

"We prepared to-go meals in containers and then handed them outside on the street," said community volunteer Linda Conklin.

Not welcoming clients inside to a table and a chair during COVID shutdown was painful, but necessary.

"It was hard. You saw them sitting on the curb, they were sitting on the wall at St. John's across the street, a lot of them were taking the food to ... I don't know where," Eva's Village volunteer Paul Borrell said.

Conklin has volunteered for the past 12 years, Borrell has been coming for 30. They both say that Eva's Village is more than just the food.

"You try when the people would come and you would serve it, for those brief seconds you would try to look them in the eye and make them feel that they're worth something," Borrell said.

"I get so much more back by coming here than I know that I ever could give," Conklin said.

The community kitchen was once called Eva's Kitchen, but it grew into Eva's Village.

"Maybe they're homeless, maybe they have substance use disorder ... so there's are a lot of reasons why people are hungry. We have homeless shelters, we have halfway houses, we have health services to offer," said Laura Van Bloem the Senior Director of Development.

Eva's Village serves breakfast and have two seatings for lunch.

To find out how you can donate and for more information, you can visit the website for Eva's Village.

ALSO READ | Yankees fans struck by lightning at game in Florida
EMBED More News Videos

A father and daughter from Illinois are lucky to be alive after they were struck by lightning at a Yankees spring training game in Florida.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspattersonpassaic countycommunity servicein the kitchenvolunteerismnon profit
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man convicted of exploiting daughter's friends at Sarah Lawrence
2 kids, adult struck by car that jumped curb in NYC
13-year-old girl arrested in violent lobby robbery of elderly woman
Arrests made after attempts to halt dismantling of homeless encampment
AccuWeather Alert: Rain returns
Adams, DeSantis in war of words over 'Don't Say Gay' law
iHeartDance NYC hosting evening of dance to raise funds for Ukraine
Show More
Ed Sheeran copyright: Singer wins lawsuit over hit 'Shape of You'
Overall crime up 36% in NYC as officials vow to curb violence
Yankees fans struck by lightning at game in Florida
2 Rikers guards among 6 charged in jail smuggling schemes
Matthew Broderick tests positive for COVID, sitting out 'Plaza Suite'
More TOP STORIES News