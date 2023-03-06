The movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once" took home another prize at the last major awards ceremony before Sunday's Oscar ceremony.

Generation gap opens up on Oscar nominated 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The movie "Everything Everywhere All at Once" took home another prize at the last major awards ceremony before Sunday's Oscar ceremony.

The Writer's Guild of America called the original script for the film the year's best, but not everyone loves this movie.

Despite mixed feelings from viewers, this film is on a roll. In recent weeks, it has been praised by producers and actors.

It is a big hit at the box office all around the world, but some people have found it difficult to watch.

The movie has been called a landmark in Asian cinema and a "turning point" as well.

"My son saw it, loved it, you know he's American born Asian, you know, and I said 'why you like it,' he said, 'never seen anything like that,'" Professor Christine Choy of NYU said.

The combination of different genres is thrilling to Gen Z, but some of their parents are less enthusiastic.

"I wanted to like it, OK? but, it was a little too busy for me," Professor Choy admitted.

A generation gap has opened up between those who get the movie and those who don't.

"Generally, the older you are, the less you like 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' which I understand. It is very frenetic. It's chaotic. It's hard to follow. It jumps everywhere. It's everything, everywhere, all at once," Vanity Fair staff writer Chris Murphy said.

That's exactly why it resonates for younger moviegoers, one Hollywood producer explained.

"My peers love the absurd element of it and the big wacky chances it takes," producer Katie Ballaine said.

Bellaine has worked on hip movies like "Booksmart" and sees the film with the most Oscar nominations as a bellweather.

"The success of this movie has shown that we can take chances and that filmmakers and artists can take chances and there's real success in that," she said.

The foundation of the film's success rests with young professionals like Sib Mahapatra and Alyson Tseng who have embraced it.

"Yeah, it was a really emotional reaction because I think this movie was really a deep dive in showing the immigrant experience layered into this other science fiction story," Tseng said.

This story was made universal because it also shows how stressful it can be growing up in a digital age.

"And this movie is sort of a literal way of exploring that anxiety," Mahapatra said.

How can anyone diss a film that Tseng says made her reflect on the relationship she's had with her own mother?

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" is more than two hours long, but some young people wish it could have been longer.

Whether you like this movie or not, we can all agree it represents a turning point. It received 11 Oscar nominations, more than any other movie this year.