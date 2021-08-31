Coronavirus NY: Lawmakers expected to convene special session to extend eviction moratorium

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The federal eviction moratorium is set to expire on Tuesday, but Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to convene a special session of the state legislature on Wednesday to extend it.Protests erupted in recent weeks in Brooklyn and elsewhere calling for additional relief for renters.The Supreme Court last week allowed evictions to continue, blocking a temporary ban the Biden administration sought to enforce as part of its response to the COVID-19 outbreak.Meanwhile, most $46 billion dollars in money allocated to a federal rent relief program has yet to be dispersed. That money was intended to help renters cover their bills, but it's caught up in red tape.All this is leaving both renters and landlords in limbo."We have a rental assistance program, federal funding through the state. In my opinion, it should have been released months ago. But it wasn't. So now I'm going to clean this up," Hochul said.The Rent Stabilization Association, which represents thousands of building owners, says if the state extends the moratorium, they're going to sue.In New Jersey, lawmakers passed an eviction moratorium that stays into effect until Jan. 1, 2021, but the state is also struggling to disburse federal rental aid.In a letter to Murphy sent Monday New Jersey's House lawmakers called on him to expedite bulk payments to landlords and utility companies as well as to take advantage of new flexibility in federal guidelines. The letter is signed by 10 of the state's 12 representatives, all of whom are Democrats. New Jersey has disbursed about more than $212 million, or about 60% of the first wave of federal emergency rental assistance spending.States across the country are struggling with disbursing $47 billion allocated by Congress for emergency rental assistance.The amount is greater than the Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual budget and was allocated in December and March.New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also announced on Monday the state will not be extending the $300 a week unemployment supplement saying it's costing taxpayers a billion dollars a month.