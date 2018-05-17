ORIGINALS

EXCLUSIVE: Dive in for an inside look at surviving an aircraft crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Dive in with Josh Einiger for an exclusive look at escape training for surviving an aircraft crash... could you survive?

By and Todd Pierce and Emily Sowa
GROTON, Connecticut (WABC) --
It's the ultimate underwater nightmare: the feeling of being trapped in a sinking helicopter after ditching in a river, and sinking into the deep.

It happened in March, when a tour chopper splashed into the East River, pulling five passengers to their deaths.

Would you know how to survive a similar fate?

Survival Systems USA, a company in Groton, CT, has been teaching underwater survival skills for 20 years. Eyewitness News Reporter Josh Einiger went along for the harrowing ride.

Step inside to experience the helicopter crash simulator called METS - Modular Egress Training Simulator. It can be configured to simulate any type of airplane or helicopter, and it is used in ditching escape training.
EMBED More News Videos

Reporter Josh Einiger gives advice on how to survive an aircraft crash.


What you're watching is just a drill...but it doesn't feel that way.

"It's keeping calm," instructor Daniel McInnis said. "Trying to realize there are motions that may be beyond your control, but at the same time, there are things you can control. And that's yourself."

The day-long course starts with four hours in a classroom, and then, participants get wet.

Josh was taught to keep his eyes closed because in a real crash, the water may be full of hydraulic fluid or fuel that could blind him.

People are not supposed to rely on underwater vision, because the light refracts and you could head towards a light thinking it's the sun on the surface, when it's really a light attached to your airplane.

Josh learned how to keep warm in the open water, how to use a life raft, and the correct way to get into a rescue basket. The high-tech training facility can simulate all kinds of scary weather.

Dive in with Josh Einiger for an exclusive look at escape training for surviving an aircraft crash...would you make it out alive?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
exclusiveabc7 originalsoriginalsabc7ny presentsabc7nyemergency drillplane accidentplane crashplane evacuatedhelicopterhelicopter crashConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ORIGINALS
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Backstage with Sandy: Academy museum a dream come true
Live like royalty at NYC's most luxurious afternoon tea
Cooking 'boot camp' teaches young chefs in high-end restaurants
This NYC dessert shop's giant s'mores weigh almost 3 pounds
More originals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and dump truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News